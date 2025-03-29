Vincent Desharnais Injury: Set to miss next three games

Desharnais (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Rangers and won't be available for San Jose's upcoming two-game road trip, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Desharnais played through an injury in Thursday's shootout win over Toronto, but he'll be out until at least April 3 versus Edmonton. He has three assists, 87 hits, 83 blocked shots and 45 PIM in 51 contests with Vancouver, Pittsburgh and San Jose this season. Jimmy Schuldt will replace Desharnais in Saturday's lineup.