Vincent Desharnais Injury: Sits out practice

Desharnais (upper body) is day-to-day after missing Monday's practice, per Max Miller of NHL.com.

Desharnais still has time to recover before Thursday's matchup against Toronto. The 28-year-old defender has three assists, 28 shots on goal, 80 blocked shots and 86 hits in 50 games between San Jose, Vancouver and Pittsburgh this season. If Desharnais and Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body) can't play versus the Maple Leafs, San Jose will probably recall a blueliner from the minors.