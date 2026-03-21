Vincent Desharnais Injury: Will miss Saturday's clash

Desharnais (upper body) will not play in Saturday's home contest against the Flyers, per Max Miller of NHL.com.

Desharnais will miss his first contest since his return to the lineup on Jane 19. Across 40 games this season, the 29 year old blueliner has five points, 60 PIM, 24 shots on net, 72 hits and 67 blocked shots. His next opportunity to return is for the start of San Jose's upcoming three-game road trip, which kicks off Tuesday in Nashville.