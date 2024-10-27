Fantasy Hockey
Vincent Desharnais News: First point with new team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

Desharnais logged an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

The helper was Desharnais' first point in five outings with the Canucks. The 28-year-old defenseman has added eight hits, six blocked shots, four PIM and three shots on goal. He plays a heavy game, though that doesn't come with much offense. Desharnais has paired well with Erik Brannstrom on the third pairing, which has kept Derek Forbort and Noah Juulsen out of the lineup in recent games.

