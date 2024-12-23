Vincent Desharnais News: Manages helper

Desharnais notched an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

The helper was Desharnais' first sine Dec. 6 against the Blue Jackets. The 28-year-old defenseman has played in 10 of the Canucks' 12 games so far in December, filling a bottom-four role while Tyler Myers is on the top pairing to cover Filip Hronek's (lower body) absence. Desharnais has limited scoring upside -- he has just three helpers to go with 32 hits, 32 blocked shots, 15 shots on net, 15 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 22 appearances.