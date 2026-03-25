Vincent Desharnais News: Picks up assist Tuesday

Desharnais notched an assist and five hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

Desharnais missed one game due to an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old defenseman is back in the lineup in a bottom-four role now, giving him minimal appeal in fantasy. He's earned just six points with 25 shots on net, 77 hits, 68 blocked shots and 60 PIM over 41 outings this season, though that doubles his point total from 51 contests a year ago.