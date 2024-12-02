Vincent Desharnais News: Playing time opening up

Desharnais was in the lineup for the second game in a row in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Desharnais was out of the lineup for the six prior games. He's got a path to playing time again since Filip Hronek (upper body) is out on a week-to-week basis. Desharnais has produced one assist, nine shots on net, 18 hits, 14 blocked shots, 11 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 13 appearances this season, mainly in a third-pairing role.