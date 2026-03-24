Vincent Desharnais News: Slated to suit up in Nashville

Desharnais (upper body) is expected to play in Nashville on Tuesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Desharnais was sidelined against the Flyers on Saturday due to his upper-body injury. With his expected return to the lineup Tuesday, Nick Leddy will most likely serve as a healthy scratch in Nashville. Desharnais is projected to skate on the third pairing alongside Sam Dickinson against the Predators.