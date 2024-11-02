Fantasy Hockey
Vincent Iorio

Vincent Iorio News: Recalled from AHL

RotoWire Staff

November 2, 2024

Iorio was recalled from AHL Hershey on Saturday.

The Capitals placed Jakob Chychrun (upper body) on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Iorio played six regular-season games for the Capitals in 2023-24, but the 20-year-old defender didn't earn a point. He has a goal and two assists in nine AHL outings this campaign. It's unclear if Iorio will play in Saturday's matchup versus Columbus, but it wouldn't be surprising if he sat in the press box as a healthy scratch.

Vincent Iorio
Washington Capitals
