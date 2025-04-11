Vincent Trocheck News: Collects two points in win

Trocheck scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Islanders.

Trocheck has four goals and two assists over his last six outings. He was involved in the last two tallies of the Rangers' four-goal first period, with his goal standing as the game-winner. The center is up to 24 goals, 55 points (11 on the power play), 194 shots on net, 212 hits, 76 blocked shots, 42 PIM and a plus-2 rating across 79 appearances this season.