Vincent Trocheck headshot

Vincent Trocheck News: Deals two helpers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Trocheck logged two assists, four hits and three blocked shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Jets.

Trocheck hasn't scored in his last eight games, but he has nine assists in that span. The center helped out on goals by Adam Edstrom and Noah Laba late in the third period to give the Rangers breathing room Thursday. Trocheck is up to 45 points (12 goals, 33 helpers), 88 shots on net, 149 hits, 40 blocked shots, 46 PIM and a minus-15 rating over 50 appearances in a top-six role.

Vincent Trocheck
New York Rangers
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