Vincent Trocheck News: Earns two points in win

Trocheck scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist, went plus-3, added five hits and blocked three shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Stars.

Trocheck did a bit of everything to grind out a win for the Rangers. His first-period tally stood as the game-winner, and he also assisted on Chris Kreider's empty-netter in the third. Trocheck had gone three contests without a point prior to Friday, though he has three goals and five assists over nine outings in December. For the season, the veteran center is at 20 points, 83 shots on net, 110 hits, 28 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 32 appearances.