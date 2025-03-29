Vincent Trocheck News: Earns two points in win

Trocheck scored a shorthanded goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two hits and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Sharks.

Trocheck helped out on Artemi Panarin's second goal of the game before potting a shortie late in the third for the Rangers' final tally. This ended a six-game goal drought for Trocheck, though he still managed four assists in that span. The 31-year-old has looked good in a top-six role throughout the campaign, accumulating 21 goals, 51 points (10 on the power play, four shorthanded), 183 shots on net, 207 hits, 73 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a plus-5 rating across 74 appearances.