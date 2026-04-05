Vincent Trocheck News: Goal, assist in blowout win
Trocheck scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, went plus-3 and added three hits in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Capitals.
Trocheck had been limited to two assists over his previous eight games. The 32-year-old center is up to 16 goals, 52 points, 108 shots on net, 184 hits, 56 PIM, 45 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating over 63 appearances this season. Trocheck has been playing on the third line recently, but his power-play time keeps him in a good position to generate offense.
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