Vincent Trocheck headshot

Vincent Trocheck News: Goal, assist in blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Trocheck scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist, went plus-3 and added three hits in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Capitals.

Trocheck had been limited to two assists over his previous eight games. The 32-year-old center is up to 16 goals, 52 points, 108 shots on net, 184 hits, 56 PIM, 45 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating over 63 appearances this season. Trocheck has been playing on the third line recently, but his power-play time keeps him in a good position to generate offense.

Vincent Trocheck
New York Rangers
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