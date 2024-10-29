Vincent Trocheck News: Helps out on power play

Trocheck logged a power-play assist, four hits and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

Trocheck had gone three games without a point despite the Rangers scoring 10 times in that span. The 31-year-old center still makes an impact with shots and hits even when he's not scoring. For the season, he has eight points, 23 shots on goal, 28 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-1 rating across nine appearances in a top-six role. Five of his points have come on the power play.