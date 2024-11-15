Vincent Trocheck News: Lights lamp in win

Trocheck scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and added seven hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Trocheck ended a three-game point drought with his tally in the second period, which was the game-winner. The center started the year hot, but he's earned just three points over his last 10 outings despite maintaining his top-six role and power-play time. Trocheck is at four goals, six assists, 36 shots on net, 52 hits, 14 blocked shots and six PIM through 15 appearances.