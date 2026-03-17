Vincent Trocheck News: Nets lone goal in loss

Trocheck scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two PIM, logged four hits and went minus-2 in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Trocheck has two goals and six assists over six games since he was scratched once for roster management. The 32-year-old is still a quality player and a leader on offense for the Rangers, where he should continue to be a multi-category threat in fantasy for the rest of the season. He has 14 goals, 47 points (15 on the power play), 93 shots on net, 154 hits, 50 PIM, 42 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating over 52 appearances.