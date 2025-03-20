Vincent Trocheck News: Nine points in last eight games
Trocheck put up two assists in a 4-3 loss to Toronto on Thursday.
Trocheck is now within two points of his fourth straight 50-point season and the seventh of his career. He has nine points (three goals, six assists) and 12 shots in his last eight games. Trocheck won't come near his career-high 77 points from last season, but he remains a solid fantasy contributor.
