Vincent Trocheck News: Pair of points in loss

Trocheck scored a shorthanded goal on four shots, added an assist and blocked three shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning.

Trocheck has multiple points in two of the last seven games, but he's been held off the scoresheet in the other five contests in that span. The center is up to 22 points (six on the power play, one shorthanded), 88 shots on net, 112 hits, 32 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 35 appearances. He continues to function as the Rangers' top center.