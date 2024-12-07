Vincent Trocheck News: Posts three-point effort Friday

Trocheck recorded one goal and two assists in Friday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

Trocheck has found the back of the net in three of New York's last four games, and the 31-year-old is going through his most productive stretch of the season after experiencing a drought of just two goals in 12 contests between Nov. 1 and Nov. 27. The first-line center is having a slow start to the campaign with seven goals and 15 points in his first 25 contests, but he should continue to find ample opportunities to produce as long as he continues to skate in the first line alongside Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere.