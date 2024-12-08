Vincent Trocheck News: Productive effort in defeat

Trocheck contributed a goal and an assist Sunday in a 7-5 loss to the Kraken.

Trocheck scored his second power-play marker of the season in the second period, and he added a helper on Alexis Lafreniere's ninth goal of the season in the final frame. Trocheck has racked up two goals and five points over his last two games, and he's gotten on the scoresheet in four of the last five games after snapping a six-game scoring drought. The right-shot center didn't record an assist across 14 games in November, but he appears to have turned the corner in that regard with his dynamic start to December. Trocheck has collected eight goals and nine assists through 26 appearances.