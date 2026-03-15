Vincent Trocheck News: Puts away insurance goal

Trocheck scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

Trocheck ended an eight-game goal drought with this effort. He still had nine assists in that span. The 32-year-old center is up to 13 goals, 46 points, 91 shots on net, 150 hits, 48 PIM, 42 blocked shots and 48 PIM over 51 appearances. Trocheck remains a bright spot for the Rangers while filling a top-six role.