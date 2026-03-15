Vincent Trocheck headshot

Vincent Trocheck News: Puts away insurance goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Trocheck scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

Trocheck ended an eight-game goal drought with this effort. He still had nine assists in that span. The 32-year-old center is up to 13 goals, 46 points, 91 shots on net, 150 hits, 48 PIM, 42 blocked shots and 48 PIM over 51 appearances. Trocheck remains a bright spot for the Rangers while filling a top-six role.

Vincent Trocheck
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vincent Trocheck See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vincent Trocheck See More
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
NHL
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs
Author Image
Jan Levine
5 days ago
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
11 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
38 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 14
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 14
Author Image
Chris Morgan
60 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, January 10
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, January 10
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
64 days ago