Vincent Trocheck headshot

Vincent Trocheck News: Puts up pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Trocheck logged two assists, including one while shorthanded, as well as two shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Trocheck has four helpers over his last contests, but he's gone 10 games without a goal. In that longer stretch, he's stayed productive with seven assists, 27 shots and 26 hits. The 31-year-old center remains a strong player in terms of category coverage in fantasy, earning 17 goals, 42 points (10 on the power play, two shorthanded), 165 shots, 181 hits, 67 blocked shots and 40 PIM through 64 outings.

Vincent Trocheck
New York Rangers
