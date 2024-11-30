Vincent Trocheck News: Scores in two consecutive

Trocheck scored a goal on one shot, delivered three hits and picked up two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Trocheck beat the buzzer when he deflected a shot while falling down with two seconds left in the first period. It was the second straight game with a goal for the second-line center, who was on the ice for a team-high 22:45 and won 19 of 29 faceoffs. He has six goals, six assists, 56 shots, 78 hits, 21 blocks, 16 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 23 appearances.