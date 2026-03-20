Vincent Trocheck News: Scores shortie Thursday

Trocheck scored a shorthanded goal on two shots and added four hits in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Trocheck has scored in three of the last four games, and he had six assists over four contests before that. The 32-year-old is also getting it done in all situations while playing a significant role for the Rangers. Trocheck is up to 15 goals (two shorthanded, two on the power play), 48 points, 95 shots on net, 161 hits, 43 blocked shots, 50 PIM and a minus-16 rating through 54 outings this season.