Vincent Trocheck headshot

Vincent Trocheck News: Sets up opening goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Trocheck notched an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Senators.

Trocheck ended a four-game slump with the helper on Alexis Lafreniere's opening goal late in the first period. The 31-year-old Trocheck hadn't had a drought that long since going six contests without a point from Nov. 17-27. The center is up to 14 goals, 16 helpers, 124 shots on net, 137 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 47 outings overall.

