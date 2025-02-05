Vincent Trocheck News: Tallies in Wednesday's win

Trocheck scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM, logged three hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.

Trocheck had been held off the scoresheet over the previous three contests. He may be adjusting to a new linemate, as he's centering Reilly Smith and Alexis Lafreniere since the Rangers brought in J.T. Miller via trade. Trocheck won't be a leader on offense, but he can chip in good all-around production. He's at 16 goals, 33 points, 137 shots on net, 153 hits, 56 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 53 appearances in a top-six role this season.