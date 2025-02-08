Vincent Trocheck News: Tallies multi-point performance

Trocheck scored a goal, registered an assist, had two hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 3-2 loss against the Penguins.

Trocheck scored the lone goal of the first period off a feed from linemate Alexis Lafreniere. The 31-year-old center has 17 goals, 18 assists, 138 shots on net and 155 hits across 54 games this season. He has three points in his last two games and seems to be adjusting well to his new role on the Rangers' second line alongside Lafreniere and Reilly Smith. He is well off the pace to match his 77-point season from a year ago but has plenty of time to challenge for the 50-60 point threshold. If Trocheck can build up momentum while playing for Team USA during the 4 Nations Face-Off, his fantasy value will increase long term.