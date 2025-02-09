Fantasy Hockey
Vincent Trocheck headshot

Vincent Trocheck News: Two helpers in Columbus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Trocheck picked up two assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

It's the second straight multi-point performance for Trocheck, giving the 31-year-old some momentum as he gets ready to represent Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Trocheck has been on his game since the calendar flipped to 2025, and over the last 17 contests he's collected seven goals and 14 points with 46 shots on net, 37 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating.

