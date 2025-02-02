Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Vinni Lettieri headshot

Vinni Lettieri News: Heads to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 2, 2025 at 4:38pm

Lettieri was sent to AHL Providence on Sunday, per Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal.

Lettieri has two goals in eight appearances with Boston this season. He has also accumulated 14 goals and 35 points in 35 outings with Providence. It's possible this is a paper move, and if that's the case, then Lettieri would presumably be recalled before Boston's clash against Minnesota on Tuesday.

Vinni Lettieri
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now