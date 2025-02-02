Vinni Lettieri News: Heads to minors
Lettieri was sent to AHL Providence on Sunday, per Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal.
Lettieri has two goals in eight appearances with Boston this season. He has also accumulated 14 goals and 35 points in 35 outings with Providence. It's possible this is a paper move, and if that's the case, then Lettieri would presumably be recalled before Boston's clash against Minnesota on Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now