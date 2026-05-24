Vinni Lettieri News: Helps Marlies advance

Lettieri scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Toronto's 3-2 win over Cleveland in Game 5 on Sunday.

Lettieri scored the Marlies' first goal and set up a pair of third-period tallies to help Toronto steal the game and the series. The 31-year-old forward has been a key part of the offense in the playoffs with six goals, seven assists and 27 shots on net over 12 contests. Lettieri and the Marlies will face Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the Eastern Conference Finals.