Vinni Lettieri News: Nets first goal of season

Lettieri scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Senators.

Lettieri was able to bend the twine in his second NHL appearance of the season. The 29-year-old has slotted into a middle-six role for the Bruins and will likely stay in the lineup while Cole Koepke (upper body) is on injured reserve. Entering this season, Lettieri had totaled 27 points over 129 career games, so he shouldn't be expected to be an impact player moving forward.