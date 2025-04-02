Vinni Lettieri News: Nets goal in loss

Lettieri scored a goal on six shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Lettieri cleared waivers Monday and will likely spend most of the rest of the regular season with Boston. However, he is eligible to be assigned to AHL Providence at any time and will likely play for that team during the Calder Cup Playoffs. Lettieri has contributed three goals, one assist, 35 shots on net, 51 hits and a minus-7 rating across 20 NHL appearances this season.