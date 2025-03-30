Vinni Lettieri News: Put on waivers

Lettieri was placed on waivers, Andrew Fantucchio of Boston Hockey Now reports.

Lettieri has played in 11 straight games with Boston. He has two goals, one assist, 29 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and 50 hits in 19 NHL appearances this season. If Lettieri clears waivers, he could report to AHL Providence or provide Boston with roster flexibility while remaining on the NHL roster.