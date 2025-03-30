Fantasy Hockey
Vinni Lettieri headshot

Vinni Lettieri News: Put on waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2025 at 11:27am

Lettieri was placed on waivers, Andrew Fantucchio of Boston Hockey Now reports.

Lettieri has played in 11 straight games with Boston. He has two goals, one assist, 29 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and 50 hits in 19 NHL appearances this season. If Lettieri clears waivers, he could report to AHL Providence or provide Boston with roster flexibility while remaining on the NHL roster.

Vinni Lettieri
Boston Bruins
