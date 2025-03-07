Fantasy Hockey
Vinni Lettieri headshot

Vinni Lettieri News: Sent to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Lettieri was reassigned to AHL Providence on Friday, per Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal.

Lettieri has two goals in nine appearances with Boston in 2024-25. He also has 20 goals and 48 points in 46 outings with Providence. This move is likely a paper transaction to maintain his AHL eligibility for the rest of the season, so he'll probably rejoin Boston in the near future.

Vinni Lettieri
Boston Bruins
