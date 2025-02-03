Vinni Lettieri News: Up with big club
Lettieri was recalled from AHL Providence on Monday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.
A Sunday demotion for Lettieri seems to have been nothing more than a paper transaction, as the 29-year-old center was still on the ice for Monday's practice. Even with a spot on the NHL roster, Lettieri is far from a lock for the lineup against the Wild on Tuesday and could find himself serving as a healthy scratch.
