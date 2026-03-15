Vinnie Hinostroza News: Buries goal in loss
Hinostroza scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Kraken.
Hinostroza provided a quick response to Berkly Catton's goal in the middle of the first period, but the Panthers weren't able to keep pace after that. With three points over three games since joining the Panthers, Hinostroza is making a good case for keeping his fourth-line spot. He's at five goals, 13 points, 49 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-7 rating over 51 appearances between Florida and Minnesota this season.
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