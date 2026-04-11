Vinnie Hinostroza News: Chips in with helper
Hinostroza logged an assist and three hits in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Hinostroza led the Panthers' forwards with 16:36 of ice time. That likely wasn't on anyone's bingo card for this season, as he's often filled a fourth-line role when in the lineup. The 32-year-old forward is up to five goals, 11 helpers, 63 shots on net, 39 hits, 25 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a minus-15 rating over 63 appearances between the Panthers and the Wild. Hinostroza should remain in the lineup for the team's last two games this year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vinnie Hinostroza See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown33 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout34 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, March 636 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, November 23140 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, November 4158 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vinnie Hinostroza See More