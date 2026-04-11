Vinnie Hinostroza headshot

Vinnie Hinostroza News: Chips in with helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Hinostroza logged an assist and three hits in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Hinostroza led the Panthers' forwards with 16:36 of ice time. That likely wasn't on anyone's bingo card for this season, as he's often filled a fourth-line role when in the lineup. The 32-year-old forward is up to five goals, 11 helpers, 63 shots on net, 39 hits, 25 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a minus-15 rating over 63 appearances between the Panthers and the Wild. Hinostroza should remain in the lineup for the team's last two games this year.

Vinnie Hinostroza
Florida Panthers
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