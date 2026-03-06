Vinnie Hinostroza headshot

Vinnie Hinostroza News: Headed for Sunshine State

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Hinostroza is being traded to the Panthers from the Wild for future considerations Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Hinostroza became expendable when the Wild brought in Nick Foligno, also for future considerations. In 48 games this year, the 31-year-old Hinostroza has generated three goals, seven helpers and 46 shots while averaging just 10:18 of ice time. Fantasy managers should expect Hinostroza to fill a similar role with the Cats, making him a relative non-factor in fantasy contests.

