Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Vinnie Hinostroza headshot

Vinnie Hinostroza News: Nets another power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Hinostroza scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

That's four goals over eight games as a member of the Wild for Hinostroza, and three of those tallies have come with the man advantage. He's had just 16 shots since he was claimed off waivers from the Predators, so there is a bright red flag when it comes to regression concerns. Still, he seems to have a better fit in Minnesota's lineup for now. Hinostroza has six points, 27 shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-1 rating over 21 appearances this season.

Vinnie Hinostroza
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now