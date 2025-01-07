Vinnie Hinostroza News: Notches assist in loss

Hinostroza picked up an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

The helper was Hinostroza's first point in five NHL appearances this season. He's added four shots on net, six hits, five blocked shots and a plus-2 rating while logging middle-six minutes at even strength. The 30-year-old has occasionally displayed a scoring touch, earning a career-high 39 points in 2018-19 and 25 points over 62 appearances in 2021-22, but his opportunity with the Predators may only last as long as they have numerous injury concerns at forward.