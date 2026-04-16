Vinnie Hinostroza headshot

Vinnie Hinostroza News: Opens scoring Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Hinostroza scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Red Wings.

Hinostroza opened the scoring at 4:57 of the first period, though the Panthers didn't turn the game into a blowout until the middle stanza. With four points over the last six games, Hinostroza made a solid contribution late in the campaign while the Panthers dealt with numerous injuries. He ended up with 18 points, 65 shots on net, 41 hits, 31 PIM and 27 blocked shots over 65 outings between Florida and Minnesota. He'll be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Vinnie Hinostroza
Florida Panthers
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