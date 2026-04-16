Vinnie Hinostroza News: Opens scoring Wednesday

Hinostroza scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Red Wings.

Hinostroza opened the scoring at 4:57 of the first period, though the Panthers didn't turn the game into a blowout until the middle stanza. With four points over the last six games, Hinostroza made a solid contribution late in the campaign while the Panthers dealt with numerous injuries. He ended up with 18 points, 65 shots on net, 41 hits, 31 PIM and 27 blocked shots over 65 outings between Florida and Minnesota. He'll be an unrestricted free agent this summer.