Vinnie Hinostroza News: Strikes on power play

Hinostroza scored a power-play goal on five shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Hinostroza is up to two goals over three games with the Wild since they claimed him off waivers from the Predators. He has a total of four points, 20 shots on net, 15 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 16 appearances this season. Hinostroza is seeing power-play time for Minnesota, and that could help him be more consistent on offense. He'll have a chance to make an impact as long as Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Jakub Lauko (lower body) and Ryan Hartman (suspension) are all out.