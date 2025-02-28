Vinnie Hinostroza News: Tallies on power play

Hinostroza scored a power-play goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to Avalanche.

Hinostroza put the Wild ahead 2-1 in the first period, but that was their last goal of the game. Hinostroza has scored three goals across six contests with the Wild. Overall, the 30-year-old has five points, 24 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-1 rating through 19 appearances between Minnesota and Nashville.