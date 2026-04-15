Vinzenz Rohrer News: Joining Rocket
Rohrer was reassigned to AHL Laval on Wednesday.
Rohrer will link up with the Rocket after posting four goals and eight assists in 41 regular-season games for the ZSC Lions of Switzerland's National League in 2025-26. The 21-year-old forward added one goal in nine postseason contests. Looking ahead to 2026-27, Rohrer could spend the bulk of the year in the minors.
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