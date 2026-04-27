Vitali Pinchuk News: Inks one-year deal

Pinchuk agreed to terms on a one-year, entry-level contract with Nashville on Monday.

Pinchuk went undrafted coming out of the KHL, but put together a fantastic 2025-26 campaign in which he racked up 31 goals and 35 assists, both career highs, in 65 regular-season tilts for Dynamo Minsk. The 24-year-old center figures to get every opportunity to secure a spot on Nashville's Opening Night roster in the lead-up to the 2026-27 campaign.