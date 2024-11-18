Fantasy Hockey
Vitek Vanecek Injury: Dealing with upper-body issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 18, 2024 at 12:52pm

Vanecek sustained an upper-body injury and remains day-to-day, ruling him out against Detroit on Monday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

With Vanecek on the shelf, the team called up Yaroslav Askarov to serve as the backup to Mackenzie Blackwood in Monday's matchup with Detroit. At this time, it's unclear if Vanecek will travel for the team's upcoming two-game road trip -- if he doesn't, Blackwood and Askarov would likely split the back-to-back.

