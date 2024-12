Vanecek was put on injured reserve Friday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Vanecek hasn't played since Dec. 14 and can be activated whenever he's healthy. He has a 3-8-1 record, 3.84 GAA and .885 save percentage in 14 appearances in 2024-25. Klim Kostin was taken off injured reserve in a corresponding move.