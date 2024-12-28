Fantasy Hockey
Vitek Vanecek Injury: Not close to returning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Vanecek is week-to-week with a fractured cheekbone, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports Saturday.

Vanecek has a 3-8-1 record, 3.84 GAA and .885 save percentage in 14 outings this campaign. He was injured when struck by the puck while on the bench during Dec. 17's 4-3 loss to Winnipeg. Yaroslav Askarov is up from AHL San Jose and getting some work -- the 21-year-old is set to start Saturday against Calgary -- due to Vanecek's absence.

