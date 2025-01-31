Vitek Vanecek Injury: Removed from IR

Vanecek (face), who is on a conditioning stint with AHL San Jose, has been removed from injured reserve, per the NHL media site Friday.

Vanecek likely will make his return to the ice against AHL Henderson on Friday and could even pull a double as the Barracuda also play the Silver Knights again Saturday. Once the 29-year-old backstop gets his legs back under him, he should be in contention for starts with the Sharks -- though he'll need to edge out Yaroslav Askarov to reclaim the starting job.